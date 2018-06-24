Lamborghini recently announced that its Lamborghini Polo Storico department completed the restoration of its ultimate Miura. The Lamborghini Miura SVR is currently owned by a Japanese customer, hence the car was delivered, and exhibited at Japan’s Nakayama Circuit.

The SVR is legendary among Lamborghini collectors. The story goes back to the one-off Lamborghini Miura Jota which was sadly lost in a crash in the 1970’s. Lamborghini refused to build another to replace the wrecked supercar and it wasn’t until 1975 when the factory were finally convinced to modify a Miura once more.

The car Lamborghini have restored was originally a Lamborghini Miura S which left the factory in Verde Miura and with a black interior. It changed hands eight times before it was bought by German, Heinz Straber in 1974. Straber managed to convince Lamborghini to carry out an 18 month conversation into an SVR.

The car was apparently delivered to Lamborghini in pieces. It was previously listed for sale in 2015 by Bingo Sports in Japan so it is unclear what happened to the car in the intervening period. The result is that this Miura is now largely back to the original spec.

Paolo Gabrielli, Lamborghini Head of After Sales and Director of the Polo Storico, said: “The full restoration took 19 months and required a different approach to the way we normally work. The original production sheet wasn’t of much help, as we relied mostly on the specifications from the 1974 modifications. The challenge for the Polo Storico team was even more daunting as the car arrived in Sant’Agata in pieces, although the parts were all there, and with considerable modifications. The only variations on the original specifications were the addition of 4-point safety belts, more supportive seats and a removable roll bar. These were expressly requested by the customer and are intended to improve safety during the car’s racetrack exhibitions.”

The Lamborghini Miura SVR is notable for its the heavily modified bodywork including widened fenders, a roof mounted wing and a chin spoiler. It uses a set of massive BBS wheels with central locks and a set of Pirelli P7R measuring 345/35ZR15, the same as the Countach S models. Lamborghini fitted Koni dampers got fitted together with Girling disk brakes taken from the Porsche 917.

Lamborghini also installed a dry sump conversion, modified cams, Weber carburettors and an open exhaust system.