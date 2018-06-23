A special edition Techart GTSport has been unveiled based on the latest generation Porsche 911 Turbo S. Just 30 will be produced with a set of performance, aerodynamic and cosmetic enhancements.

Techart’s exterior package includes side air intake trims, a ram-air scoop, new front grilles and a new air outlet grille. A new roof spoiler, side skirt trim, rear apron louvers and a diffusor add-on. All parts are constructed from carbon fibre with visible carbon, matt or glossy finishes.

Techart GTSport 1 of 11

Techart’s performance improvements include a power kit which adds 60 hp. The 911 Turbo S gets 640 hp rather than the 580 hp of the standard model together with 880 Nm of torque. The 100 km/h sprint takes 2.7 seconds with a top speed of 338 km/h.

Techart have added a valve controlled exhaust system with four titanium end tubes and carbon-fiber covers. A spring set lowers the 911 Turbo S by 30 mm, when coupled with the Formula IV Race Bi-Color forged rims, it has an impressive stance.

Techart offers custom interiors for all Porsche models. The package fitted to the GTsport includes a new Techart sport steering wheel an some other small changes including coloured switches and gear selectors. Total price in Germany is 29,991 euros including tax.