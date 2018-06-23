At first glance, these photos appear to show a BMW M4 GTS. Look a little longer though and things start to get interesting.

The bolt-on fenders, the adjustable front splitter, the modified side sills, the huge air outlets behind the wheels, the massive rear spoiler and race style rear diffuser; these are just a few of the modification that this particular BMW M4 gets over the normal BMW M4 GTS.

BMW M4 GTS 1 of 8

Our sources suggest that the car is being tested by BMW engineers. Clearly, there is a final sawn song planned for the BMW M4 GTS ahead of its replacement in the next couple of years.

It was spotted near the Nurburgring this week which perhaps indicates BMW’s intentions to improve on the M4’s current 7:28 lap time. Sources are suggesting that it will get a power boost to match the modified body parts.

Nothing official has been announced yet though!