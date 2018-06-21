RM Sotheby’s recently launched a private sales department to supplement its market leading auction house activities. One of the first consignments? A familiar McLaren F1!

For those with a good memory, you should instantly remember this particular F1 from RM’s Monterey 2015 sale. It was part of the pinnacle collection and hammered for a price of $13,750,000.

McLaren F1 'LM Spec' 1 of 10

Chassis number 73, this particular car is the 63rd road car McLaren built and the second-to-last road-specification F1. It is one of two examples upgraded by McLaren Special Operations and comes fitted with an LM-spec engine, satellite navigation and the additional Extra High Downforce Package.

It’s just short of being an official LM model yet will likely cost a fraction of the price. It originally started as a price of AMG Green Velvet with a two-tone cream and green interior. MSO modified the car and repainted in brilliant orange metallic. Inside, the previous owner opted for magnolia leather and Alcantara, with beige Alcantara inserts in the seats.

RM Sotheby’s haven’t ventured a price. We suspect it won’t go for anything lower than what the current owner paid for it.