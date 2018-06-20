It’s hard to imagine a better collector car than the Ferrari 250 GTO. The Italian brand is the most coveted in the world. The GTO, one of it’s most exclusive and successful models! Last time one crossed the auction block, with Bonhams in 2014, it achieved a sale price of $38,115,000 (£ 28,929,607), a record price.

The Ferrari 250 GTO Series II that RM Sotheby’s have secured for this year’s Pebble Beach 2018 auctions is a very special car indeed. Chassis number 3413 GT started life with the Series I bodywork. It was the third of the 36 GTO’s built. Retained by the factory for a short while, it was used as a test car by Phil Hill for the 1962 Targa Florio road race.

Ferrari 250 GTO RM Sothebys 1 of 13

It went on to win a number of events, including the 1962 Italian National GT championship and first in class at the 1963 and 1964 Targa Florio. It has been in the ownership of current owner Dr. Greg Whitten, Chairman of Numerix since 2000.

Naturally, expectations are high for this car. Many will expect it to break records again, especially if rumours of recent sales are to be believed. Rumours of $50 million and $60 million sales are not uncommon, yet the price acheived by the previous GTO felt a little disappointing.

The Ferrari 250 GTO Series II is joined at auction by one of the original Mark II Ford GT40’s which formed part of Ford’s classic 1-2-3 at Le Mans. Our favourite? A 1956 Maserati A6G/2000 Berlinetta Zagato!