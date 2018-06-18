According to reports doing the rounds on a number of popular automotive websites in the past weeks, Jaguar might soon consider an electric hypercar. It’s something that isn’t alien to the company and with its current involvement in Formula E, might tie in quite well with Jaguar’s current scope of interest.

The words quoted by motoring.com.au don’t make explicit reference to any plans and there seems little context to the comments made by Jaguar’s I-PACE engineering manager Dave Shaw. He is to have said: “I think, personally, moving forwards, once people accept that actually there’s more benefits that come with an EV rather than negatives, why would that not work in a hypercar? Look around. Rimac is doing an EV hypercar, McLaren is a doing an EV hypercar.”

Whether this amounts to confirmation that Jaguar are considering an electric hypercar comes down to interpretation. Jaguar have toyed with a hypercar in recent years, using the Jaguar C-X75 concept as a basis.

The Jaguar C-X75 concept was unveiled in 2010. It also had an innovative drive train, using four YASA electric motors recharged using two diesel-fed micro gas turbines instead of a conventional four-stroke engine. While the car did the rounds for several years at motor shows and on film sets (most notably the Bond film Spectre), the production run was cancelled and the development shelved, much to the disappointment of the entire automotive world.

It is believed that the success of projects like the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE. Jaguar recently poured a substantial amount of money into the I-PACE EV which has received rave reviews from critics. The company have said that the I-PACE drivetrain is scalable and will make its way into other Jaguar and Land Rover models in the future.

Would you consider a Jaguar hypercar?