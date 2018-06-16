BMW’s 8 Series has been officially unveiled at Le Mans 2018. The new BMW 8 Series Coupe is based upon the Concept BMW released at Villa d’Este last year. It continues the still born 8 Series ranges of the 1980’s and 1990’s. BMW are hoping that in the 2010’s it will sell well enough to establish itself as a mainstay in the BMW range.

Two models will be on offer from launch. The highlight of the range is the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe M Performance model. It benefits from a new 4.4 litre V8 engine producing peak output of 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque. Those power figures are enough for a 3.7 second 100 km/h print and 250 km/h regulated top speed. Efficiency is important in the current market. Potential customers might be pleasantly surprised that the V8 manages combined fuel consumption figures of 10.5 – 10.0 l/100 km (26.9 – 28.3 mpg)

The BMW 840d xDrive Coupe is the lower model in the range with a 3.0 litre, six-cylinder, diesel unit. It produces 320 hp and 680 Nm with fuel consumption of 6.2 – 5.9 l/100 km (45.6 – 47.9 mpg). 100 km/h comes in 4.9 seconds with a 250 km/h regulated top speed. Both engines use BMW’s eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

BMW 850i xDrive Studio 1 of 6

The standard 8 Series has been developed alongside the upcoming M8 and the M8 GTE which is racing this weekend at Le Mans. The two door Coupe form allows for a low centre of gravity and balanced weight distribution. BMW use aluminium, magnesium and carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) parts to construct the GT car.

The 8 Series measures 4.8 metres in length and 1.9 metres in width with a height of 1.3 metres and a wheelbase of 2.8 metres. The design is little changed from the Concept we saw last year. It has the typical BMW shoulder line, long bonnet and double-bubble roof contour. The front grille is more upright than the concept and the side vents have been toned down for production. The 8 Series LED headlights are the slimmed of any BMW to date with adaptive and laserlight versions optional extras!

BMW 8 Series Dynamic Photos 1 of 30

In terms of chassis technology, BMW equip the 8 Series with a sports exhaust system, rear axle differential lock, adaptive M suspension, Integral Active Steering and mixed-size tyres. There is the option of active roll stabilisation for the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe. Optional aerodynamic parts include an M carbon roof and an M Carbon exterior package.

Inside, BMW have fitted a full leather trim as standard. Vernasca leather is the basic level. There are 4 seats, the two rear seats receiving extremely low seating positions. The 8 Series has 420 litres of loading capacity and benefits from a 50:50 folding rear back rest.

BMW 8 Series Studio 1 of 32

The infotainment system runs BMW’s latest 7.0 operating system. It uses a 10.25 inch touch screen display and a digital instrument cluster. Options will include wireless phone charging, a BMW display key, Bowers & Wilkins sound system and glass surfaces for the control elements.

The setup includes a range of dynamic modes as with most BMW models. These range from Adaptive, Comfort, Eco Pro, Sport and Sport+, all of which will likely give the 8 Series an impressive range. On the technology front, it comes equipped with a Driving Assistant Professional package which incorporates Active Cruise Control and Stop & Go function, Steering and lane control assistant, Lane Change Warning and Lane Departure Warning, side collision protection, evasion aid, distance information, Crossing traffic warning, Priority warning and Wrong-way warning.

The new BMW 8 Series will be available in November 2018.