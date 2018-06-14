Bonhams normally take care of the Goodwood Festival of Speed auction. This year is no different. They have managed to secure some truly special lots for 2018 which include the very last Bugatti Veyron Super Sport!

If you are at all sceptical, take a look at the headrest, which proudly confirms that it is “THE LAST SUPER SPORT”. The Veyron is due to be auctioned on 13 July 2018 and carries an estimate of £1,700,000 to £1,800,000.

Bonhams inform us that the car is number ‘7.031’. It was delivered to its first owner in the UK. That person is the first and only owner of the car and has travelled just 550 kilometres since taking deliver. It is finished in matt black with contrasting red leather interior. It has been freshly service and is said to be in effectively ‘as new’ condition.

Whilst the Super Sport is a very special car, it isn’t the only special car that Bonhams have secured. The most special is the 1961 Aston Martin ‘MP209’ DB4GT Zagato which frequents the Goodwood events. Bonhams have not advitised an estimate and we expect it to go well into the 7 figure range. A 1932 Alfa Romeo Tipo B Grand Prix Monoposto is also expected to achieve £5 million.

The Bugatti is joined by an Aston Martin One-77, McLaren P1 and Pagani Huayra in the modern hypercar section of the list. A selection of modern and classic machinery packs out what is expected to be one of the best auctions of the year.