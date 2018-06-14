McLaren’s upcoming 570 ‘LT’ has been teased again, this time we have a date! The new supercar will debut on 28 June, two weeks before the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 begins. We suspect that the launch will coincide with a dynamic debut at the massive motor racing festival!

The name of the hardcore McLaren variant is a closely guarded secret which is why we refer to it as the ‘LT’. It is unlikely to share its name with the 675 LT, McLaren’s last ‘limited production’ hardcore model. Yet, it is expected to closely follow the ethos of the 675. It should get more power, less weight and improved performance.

The video shows a desert scene, cutting to glossy imagery of the LT’s top-exit exhaust pipes. The pipes are surrounded by carbon fibre and an ultra fine mesh, presumably to aid with cooling. The video also shows the corner of a wing, not quite GT4 style but most likely inspired by the race series.

The video doesn’t show much more and leaves us with the intriguing tag line “the edge is calling” and the date 28.06.2018.

What we know already is that the 570 LT is likely to feature in excess of 600 hp. It is expected to be more useable than the 675 LT, being a Sport Series model rather than a Super Series. McLaren are expected to limit production and offer lighter wheels, reduced sound deadening, a titanium exhaust as standard, thinner glass and a Perspex rear screen.