Audi have released a teaser of the second generation Audi A1. Rather strangely, it comes in the form of a GIF uploaded to its social media platform. The GIF shows the car’s infotainment system which appears to benefit from the Audi Virtual Cockpit.

Audi’s A1 is a city car, built to compete with the likes of the MINI and other city cars. The second generation model is expected to debut in a matter of weeks and the teaser GIF gives us an indication as to where the launch event will take place!

The teaser image confirms that Audi will offer the MMI touch system for the new Audi A1, a system which is normally reserved for Audi’s more expensive models. Audi will push the infotainment options in the new A1 to attract a younger buyer. Expect to get embedded 4G LTE with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink, Driving assistance functions including front assist, automatic emergency braking and pedestrian monitoring systems.

Test mules for the new A1 have confirmed that it will use a different light and bumper design. It will also benefit from a wider grille and flatter bonnet. It is also expected to grow in size.

The current generation uses the aging Volkswagen Group PQ25 platform which also forms the basis of the Seat Ibiza, Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Rapid models. It is widely expected that the A1 will outgrow that platform in favour of the MQB A0 plaform which is currently in use with latest Volkswagen Polo and Seat Ibiza models. The A1 is expected to be available as a four door only.