The Audi RS6 is one of our favourites. Huge performance with a subtle, yet powerful design. Our first spyshots of the new generation are exciting for us. They show that a new version, based upon the new generation won’t be overlooked!

The classic Audi performance wagon changes very little from the formula we have come to expect. The Audi RS6 Avant is seen testing here with a mule for the anticipated Audi RS Q8. The Rs6 carried 55 TFSI badging, but don’t be taken in, those trademark oval exhaust pipes confirms that this is in fact the RS6.

The RS6 is expected to break cover in early 2019, possibly at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. The test mule shows light modifications, we suspect that at this stage, Audi engineers are more focused on what lies beneath. The test mule gets wider wheel arches with tell-tale quattro blisters. The front gets larger air intakes and a slightly modified front splitter. It is highly unlikely that the camouflaged design you see here will be the final version.

It is possible that Audi might move the RS6 Avant towards plug-in hybrid territory. The success of the new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has generated rumours that the RS6 might use a variation of this powertrain. Another option is the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine used in the Lamborghini Urus. Expect power to exceed 600 hp/

The RS Q8 was also spotted testing with a tow equipment. We saw the Q8 in China last week and it is widely reported that an RS version, felted by Audi Sport will follow. Again, the oval exhaust pipes give the dame away.

The front of the test mule incorporates larger openings and a new front splitter. the side and rear skirts are also camoulaged while the car sits lower to the tarmac. The wheel arches feature the blister with larger wheels filling the gap. Expect the 4.0 litre V8 to be used in this, with tech similar to the Lamborghini Urus.