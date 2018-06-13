Following on from the concept version unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2018, Aston Martin have unveiled the limited edition Aston Martin Rapide AMR. The British company will offer just 210 cars with a variety of different. The AMR badge signifies Aston Martin Racing which is where the inspiration for this special model derives from!

The Rapide AMR gets Aston Martin’s naturally aspirated 6.0 litre V12 engine with 603 PS and 630 Nm of torque. It should be good for 205 mph and a 4.2 second sprint to 60 mph. For the first time, the Rapide AMR uses a set of 21 inch wheels coupled with Michelin Super Sport tyres. They hide a set of carbon ceramic brakes. The Rapide AMR sits 10 mm lower than the Rapide S with a redesigned set of three stage adaptive dampers.

Aston Martin Rapide AMR 1 of 10

The design incorporates a large front grille with circular daytime running lights reminiscent of the Zagato models. There are redesigned splitters, side sills, a rear diffuser and a boot lid lip spoiler. The bonnet features larger ventilation inserts and carbon fibre.

Three different design schemes will be available; the Standard, Silhouette and Signature. Standard and Silhouette will be available with four colours, Mariana Blue, Scintilla Silver, Lightning Silver and Onyx Black – the standard scheme gets AMR lime accents. Silhouette adds a full-length contrasting stripe in either China Grey or Clubsport White. Sterling Green is exclusive to the Signature model and gets Lime accents.

Inside, the Aston Martin AMR will receive a theme that mirrors the exterior with either AMR Lime or Galena Silver welting and stitching. Customers will gets a full-length carbon fibre centre console and Alcantara seats with AMR logos. A One-77 style steering wheel is available as an option.

If the three standard design schemes are not enough, customers will be able to avail themselves of the Q by Aston Martin program to add further special touches. Available globally (except in China and Russia), pricing will start from £194,950 in the UK, $240,000 in the US and €229,950 in Germany. First deliveries are expected during the fourth quarter of 2018.