Lanzante are the company who make McLaren P1 GTR and McLaren F1 GTR model’s road legal. Based in Hampshire, England, the company have a special place in McLaren history, being the race team that won the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans.

As well as road legalising McLaren F1 GTR’s, Lanzante also commissioned McLaren Special Operations’ Bespoke division to build a further 6 new P1 GTR’s. The company modified these cars into road-legal P1 LM variants with five headed to customers and a sixth prototype retained by the company.

Evidently, the company are not yet done with modifying P1 GTR’s. The above teaser image was released onto the company’s Instagram page earlier this week and shows a P1 GTR with some heavy revisions. The caption which accompanies the image makes it clear that Lanzante are busy developing a new McLaren P1 GT Longtail.

The photo shows the front shell of the car which features extreme front wheel air vents as well as a two-level front splitter. We expect that the rear of the P1 GT Longtail will differ from the standard to car in order to justify use of the badge. It’s possible Lanzante will build a limited production run of three examples to match that of the original F1 GTR Longtail!