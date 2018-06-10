Vettel dominated the Canadian GP 2018, winning from lights to flag. He dominated the race after starting on ultrasofts which lasted him till mid race, picking on supersofts later to finish off his competition. Bottas claimed second while Verstappen took the final spot on the podium. Meanwhile, Ricciardo and Hamilton finished fourth and fifth respectively.

The top ten at the Canadian GP 2018 were: 1 Vettel; 2 Bottas; 3 Verstappen; 4 Ricciardo; 5 Hamilton; 6 Raikkonen; 7 Hulkenberg; 8 Sainz; 9 Ocon; 10 Leclerc

The Canadian GP 2018 hard an almost perfect start, with Vettel leading the field, Bottas in second and Verstappen in third. Brendon Hartley and Lance Stroll then collided on lap 1 bringing out the yellow flags. The safety car intervened on lap 2.

LAP 2/70: SAFETY CAR on track Both Hartley and Stroll unhurt and out of their cars #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/RYoLvOi9nm — Formula 1 (@F1) June 10, 2018

Restart on lap 5 was a clean getaway for Vettel as the Ferrari man extended his lead. Perez and Sainz almost crashed but Perez managed to save it by sliding on the grass. Vettel set the fastest lap on lap 11/70 with a 1m15.475s, as his gap over Bottas extended to 4.3s. Hulkenberg pitted on lap 15, followed by Hamilton and Verstappen on lap 17. They emerged on supersofts, Ricciardo also made his stop and even managed to jump Hamilton.

Hamilton’s car was not in full potential, even after pitting, the Mercedes was still slower than Raikkonen’s Ferrari ahead who was yet to stop.

LAP 28/70: Here's how things stand VET

BOT

RAI

VER 📸

RIC

HAM

HUL

SAI

GRO

OCO

ALO

LEC

GAS

PER

MAG

VAN

ERI

SIR

—–

STR ❌

HAR ❌#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/NFpmnbsYTQ — Formula 1 (@F1) June 10, 2018

Raikkonen stopped on lap 34, picking up some supersofts before emerging just behind Hamilton. Bottas pitted on lap 37, while Vettel came in the following lap. They both rejoined with supersofts, the leaders managed to take those ultrasofts halfway through the race.

Alonso began slowing down on lap 43, and the McLaren was called back to the garage to retire. Sad day for the Spaniard as this was his 300th Grand Prix. Bottas had managed to cut Vettel’s lead to 3s by lap 57 but lost time after running wide while lapping Hulkenberg, the gap was back to 6s.

Hamilton was asked to turn the engine down to save fifth but the Brit insisted he had it in control, Mercedes allowed him to fight on.

The chequered flag was out before the race was over, Vettel won the Canadian GP by a landslide.