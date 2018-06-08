The McLaren 570S has been around for quite some time now. It was first introduced in 2015 and has been successful in providing the British company with consistent sales. That said, as is the way with most supercars these days, the standard model is not enough for some people and a hardcore version is expected to debut at some point in the next few years.

McLaren have had huge success with the 675LT which was the first performance oriented supercar the company had ever produced. By that we mean, a performance supercar based on the standard model but with a hardcore, performance oriented feel. It drew critical acclaim for its hardcore feel, its speed and its versatility.

For the 570LT (which most likely won’t be its final name), McLaren appear to be working hard at emulating the success of the 675LT. The Instagram video and microsite the company released earlier this week show that it could be released very soon!

The tag line “the edge is calling” perhaps refers to the raw and uncompromising approach McLaren will take with the 570LT. The photo shows a cut-out rear wheel arch and copious amounts of carbon fibre. It’s clear that a substantial rear spoiler is also on offer from the glimpse of its vertical arms.

The microsite invites potential customers to register their interest in the new McLaren Sport Series car.