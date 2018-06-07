BMW have announced the new BMW X5. Following hot on the heels of the BMW X2 and BMW X4, the original luxury SUV gets a thorough makeover for the 2019 model year. It is a fourth generation model and carries across much of the technology developed across BMW’s new 5 Series and 7 Series models.

The BMW X5’s wheelbase is 42 mm longer than its predecessor and 36 mm longer overall. BMW have added an additional 66 mm of width and 19 mm of height.

The most obvious change to the design is the massive BMW kidney grille with its single-piece surround. It dominates the front view and is sure to divide opinion. Otherwise, the changes are mild, the active ai intakes for example. The rear gets a split tailgate and a new design.

The new BMW X5 comes with LED headlights as standard with the option of BMW Laserlight with Adaptive LED Headlights. Both xLine and M Sport models will be available from launch together with BMW Individual options.

The most interesting model from our perspective will not be made available in Europe. BMW have fitted a new V8 engine into the BMW X5 xDrive50i. The V8 puts out 462 hp and peak torque of 650 Nm, however, it won’t be available in Europe. The new BMW X5 xDrive40i develops 340 hp and peak torque of 450 Nm. The new BMW X5 M50d gets 400 hp and peak torque of 760 Nm while the entry level BMW X5 xDrive30d produces 265 hp and peak torque of 620 Nm. All include an eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

The X5 comes as standard with Dynamic Damper Control. For higher spec models, BMW’s Adaptive M suspension Professional is available with active roll stabilisation and Integral Active Steering. The suspension system makes use of air suspension which, as well as increasing comfort, allows the vehicle height to be adjusted by up to 80 millimetres. 22-inch lightweight alloy wheels will be offered as an option for the first time.

A new Off-Road package is available which gives the driver a separate button with the choice of four driving modes; sand, rock, gravel or snow.

Technology has expanded too with Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Steering and lane control assistant, Lane Change Warning and Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Assistant, Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision protection and evasion aid, Crossing traffic warning, Priority warning and Wrong-way warning.

A Parking Assistant is expanded to include acceleration and braking duties as well as steering. Emergency Stop Assistant brings the car safely to a standstill if a medical emergency occurs. A new Reversing Assistant is also available which takes over steering to manoeuvre the vehicle along a path recently negotiated forward.

Inside the new BMW X5 has received a total redesign. Vernasca leather is standard for all X5 models. In terms of space, the rear seats split 40:20:40. With the seats up, the load capacity is 645 litres, down, the maximum rises to 1,860 litres. A third row will also be available as an option as is the case with the current model.

BMW have developed new multifunction seats, cooled/heated cupholders, Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge, Dynamic Interior Light, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Rear-seat entertainment Professional system with 10.2-inch touchscreen display and glass applications for selected controls.

In terms of infotainment. A new BMW Live Cockpit Professional display and control system is fitted as standard. It uses a new BMW operating system which is used across the instrument console and the 12.3-inch display. It is operated using steering wheel buttons, iDrive Controller, touchscreen display, voice control or BMW gesture control.

The BMW X5 will be built at BMW Plant Spartanburg in the US. It should be available in November 2018.