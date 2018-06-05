Italian tuning firm Mole Design have revealed an insane Alfa Romeo 4C. The widebody sports car is one of a number of designs to come out of the company. The 4C project seems to be the first proper attempt at a tuning project though!

The 4C is instantly recognisable as Mole Design have kept the front grille and badging. Although there is very little information on the project, it is clear that the company have taken the 4C to the extreme.

Mole Design appear to have increased the size of the front air intakes, replaced the front headlights and added higher front nose parts. The effect is an additional wing formed between the drop in the bonnet and the additional headlight surround.

The side has clearly gained a new set of fenders as well as a new cut out air intake design and a side skirt. The rear end is also very interesting with the addition of a new bonnet cover notable together with a completely redesigned rear end and custom tailpipes.

As there is no confirmation on spec, we are led to believe that the powertrain remains the same under the new bodywork. This should mean that the 1.75 litre inline 4 cylinder engine continues to generate 237 hp.