The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S is a fast car. There is no denying this. It comes from the factory with 612 hp. Thats enough power to shift small planets. Who needs more? German tuning firm Posaidon it seems, judging by their latest creation!

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S comes equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The Black Knight, as it is dubbed, throws caution to the wind with a new set of software and a set of upgraded turbochargers accompanied by a higher specification intercooler.

880hp Mercedes-AMG E63 S 1 of 12

The result is a staggering 880 hp and 1,200 Nm of torque, enough for a derestricted top speed of 358 km/h. Coupled with the turbocharger modifications is an optimized downpipe, a sports air filter and an air intake kit.

Such a huge amount of power means that modifications to the gearbox were essential. It therefore receives some hardware modifications for reinforcement.

The looks remain the same as you would order from the Mercedes-AMG factory. Options include the two carbon exterior packages with a splitter, the rear spoiler lip and diffuser insert all finished in grey carbon fibre.

Posaidon also offer the conversion for other AMG models with the M177 engine, such as the S 63 or the new G 63. There is no word on pricing or availability, presumably, it can be arranged direct with the company.