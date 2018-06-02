It’s widely acknowledged that the Ferrari 250 GTO is the most valuable classic car. Countless rumours circulate each year about the values that private sales achieve. The latest involved the owner of WeatherTech, David MacNeil and chassis number 4153GT.

WeatherTech is a massive automotive accessories company. Naturally it’s owner is into cars, big time! The company has been a prolific sponsor of race series. The company even runs a racing team which runs a Ferrari 488 GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech Series.

The rumours surrounding the sale of 4153GT started on FerrariChat where a post was created suggesting it had been sold for “a bit less than CHF 80 million”. The news seems to have been verified by industry insiders who skirted around the identity of the owner, but provided enough information for others to draw conclusions.

The approximate $70 million price tag likely makes it one of the most expensive car sales in history. What makes 4153GT so special is its racing history. It placed fourth overall and second in class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1963, it’s first race. In 1964 it went on to win the iconic Tour de France with Lucien Bianchi and Georges Berger at the wheel.

MacNeil has a pretty stunning collection already including a Ferrari 250 SWB which won best in class at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este last weekend. His collection also includes a Ferrari 250 GT Boano and a Ferrari 250 GT Lusso. The GTO will be in good company!