Lego and Bugatti announced a collaboration this week. The Danish company, famed for its iconic plastic construction blocks, has produced a 1:8 scale version of the Bugatti Chiron!

Naturally, it’s one of the most expensive Lego models that you can buy with a recommended retail price of $350. It was unveiled at Lego’s Billund headquarters by Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the LEGO Group, and Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann.

LEGO Bugatti Chiron 1 of 19

The Lego version measures over 5 inches (14 cm) high, 22 inches (56 cm) long and 9 inches (25 cm) wide. It is made up of 3,599 individual pieces with an active rear wing, spoked rims with low-profile tires. It gets a detailed cockpit with movable paddle gearshift, and detailed W16 engine with moving pistons.

It’s about as desirable, in Lego terms, as the Chiron is to car enthusiasts. Each example comes with a unique serial number, a speed ket and a miniature Bugatti overnight bag. Each model will come with a unique coffee table book.

Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., said: “Thanks to their proven design and technology expertise, the LEGO Group and Bugatti are the epitomes of their brand segments. The LEGO Technic™ model of the Bugatti Chiron is an expression of a perfect relationship. I am impressed at the precision and refinement with which our super sports car has been translated into the LEGO world and I am sure that fans of both LEGO bricks and Bugatti will love this product.”

The 1:8 scale Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron will be available direct from Lego from June 1, retailers will begin selling the Chiron from August 1, 2018.