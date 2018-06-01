Mansory have released images of a Mercedes-AMG C 63 with some custom touches. The body and accessory parts are now available for the facelifted C 63. The overall package is much more restrained than some of the creations we regularly see at European motor shows. Evidently, it is aimed at the mass market rather than a select few!

You might remember that the facelifted C 63 Coupe in New York earlier this year. Despite Mansory’s press release, it does not appear as though this particular C 63 is one of those facelifted models. We suspect that, although the parts are available for the facelift version too, the promotional photos were made using an earlier C 63 which lacks the tell-tale Panamerica grille.

Mansory Mercedes-AMG C63 1 of 8

Mansory have fitted a new carbon fibre body kit with a subtle front lip, front splitter and mirror housings. At the rear there is a roof spoiler, a boot lid lip and a carbon fibre diffuser. The later surrounds double stainless steel exhaust pipe trims.

Mansory offer an engine control unit together with a sports exhaust system. The effect on the 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 is that it now produces an impressive 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque. With the electronic limiters removed, 310 km/h is possible.

Mansory offers a variety of different wheel designs and sizes. This particular example sits on an M5 model measuring 20 inches at both the front and rear. A lowering module sees the car ride 30 mm lower to the tarmac.

Inside, Mansory can cater to any taste with a range of accessories including aluminium pedals, illuminated door sills and embroidered floor mats, to complete custom interiors with alcantara, woods and carbon fibre.