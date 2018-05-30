The McLaren 720S managed something very special when it launched last year. In its marketing literature, McLaren claimed that the 720S was capable of a 2.9 seconds 100 km/h sprint. In the real world, owners have reported much quicker times. For Ferrari, the 488 Pista was always going to need something special!

This video appears to show the sledgehammer performance the Ferrari 488 Pista will bring when it finally hits the hands of customers later this year. Ferrari’s supercar is officially rated at at 2.85 seconds to 100 km/h. Yet the video below shows a scarcely believable 2.2 second run!

Now, there could be other explanations for the insane pace, the wheels might have lost traction causing the car to register false speeds for example. Nonetheless, 2.2 seconds is a very impressive time for a ‘regular’ track oriented supercar. It’s a time that might genuinely have McLaren frightened!

If the time is accurate, Ferrari match the Porsche 918 Spyder which, while officially rated at 2.5 seconds, acheived a 2.2 second time in independent testing. It also beats cars such as the Tesla Model S, the Bugatti Chiron and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

The 488 Pista puts out a total figure of 720 hp from it’s 3.9 litre V8 engine. As you would expect, extensive weight saving is key to the Ferrari 488 Pista’s formula. It sheds an impressive 90 kg for a total dry weight of 1,280 kg. For more on the Ferrari 488 Pista, take a read of our earlier article.