Day Two of the Concorso d’Eleganza at Lago di Como: The historic cars and concept cars are moved from Villa d’Este to the premises of the nearby Villa Erba. Added to the mix are models from BMW’s history and cars with a history on the screen, befitting this year’s “Hollywood on the Lake” motto.
The Villa Erba allows for a sizeable crowd of visitors. GTspirit is showing the most beautiful cars, captured by our photographer Matthias Knödler, on the second day of Europe’s most elitist classic car event.
Alfa Romeo 6C 1750
Aston Martin DB3 S
Aston Martin DB3 S
Alfa Romeo T33 Stradale
Alfa Romeo T33 Stradale
Fiat 8V
Bugatti 35
Lamborghini Miura
Maserati 250F
Tyrrell P34
Jaguar XK 120
Mini “Mr. Bean”
BMW 3,0 CSL
BMW M1
Genesis Essentia Concept
Mazda Vision Coupé
Ferrari SP38
Villa Erba
Photos: Matthias Knödler
There are no comments