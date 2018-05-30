Day Two of the Concorso d’Eleganza at Lago di Como: The historic cars and concept cars are moved from Villa d’Este to the premises of the nearby Villa Erba. Added to the mix are models from BMW’s history and cars with a history on the screen, befitting this year’s “Hollywood on the Lake” motto.

The Villa Erba allows for a sizeable crowd of visitors. GTspirit is showing the most beautiful cars, captured by our photographer Matthias Knödler, on the second day of Europe’s most elitist classic car event.

Alfa Romeo 6C 1750

Aston Martin DB3 S

Aston Martin DB3 S

Alfa Romeo T33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo T33 Stradale

Fiat 8V

Bugatti 35

Lamborghini Miura

Maserati 250F

Tyrrell P34

Jaguar XK 120

Mini “Mr. Bean”

BMW 3,0 CSL

BMW M1

Genesis Essentia Concept

Mazda Vision Coupé

Ferrari SP38

Villa Erba

Photos: Matthias Knödler