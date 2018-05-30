Can’t quite afford a Jaguar XE SV Project 8? No problem! Arden has you covered with the Arden AJ 24 RS, an impressive wide body project reminiscent of the Project 8 but undoubtedly on a smaller scale with a less powerful drivetrain. It looks menacing!

Arden’s XE features extensive body modifications. Few details have been made available, however, it is clear just from looking at the XE that it features a redesigned front splitter and bonnet. The wheel arches are flared front and back with an aggressive side skirt joining the two.

The rear makes the most imposing impression though. A large adjustable rear spoiler and a new rear diffuser make a big impression. Arden’s attempt at a racing inspired livery also looks fairly impressive!

Arden claim 463 hp which suggests that the package is intended for Jaguars 3.0 litre V6 engine. We can only suggest that Arden have managed to squeeze some power from the supercharged engine. Whilst it falls short of the Project 8’s 600 hp V8, we suspect its more than enough to add some excitement to the XE.

On the chassis side of things, Arden supply new multi-spoke 20 inch forged wheels. They have also fitted an adjustable suspension system to allow a custom ride setup.