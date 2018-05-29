California’s Concours d’Elegance at Pebble Beach has a counterpart in the Old World: The Concorso d’Eleganza at Lake Como. Since 1929, the most beautiful, top-level cars and prototypes get together regularly on the premises of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este. BMW Classic has been the mainsponsor and organiser for years, but the event is open to all brands.

This year, again, exactly 50 cars presented at the Western shore of Lake Como. The motto is a nod to California: “Hollywood on the Lake.” GTspirit is showing the most beautiful cars, captured by our photographer Matthias Knödler, on Day One at the Villa d’Este.

Category: Stars of the Silver Screen

Category: Golden Age of Motoring Opulence

SCAT 25/35 HP

Isotta-Fraschini Tipo 8A SS

Lancia Astura

Bugatti 57 Atalante und Lancia Astura

Delage D8-120

Jaguar XK 120 Pininfarina

Fiat 8V Vignale

Fiat 8V Vignale

Ferrari 335 Sport

Ferrari 250 GTO

Ferrari 500 Superfast

BMW 507

Maserati 250F

Maserati 250F und Alfa Romeo 33/2 Stradale

Porsche 718/2

Lamborghini Miura, Iso Grifo und Fiat 500 Spiaggia

Lamborghini Miura

Lancia Stratos Bertone Concept

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Genesis Essentia Concept

Riva-Schnellboote

Photos: Matthias Knödler