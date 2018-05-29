California’s Concours d’Elegance at Pebble Beach has a counterpart in the Old World: The Concorso d’Eleganza at Lake Como. Since 1929, the most beautiful, top-level cars and prototypes get together regularly on the premises of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este. BMW Classic has been the mainsponsor and organiser for years, but the event is open to all brands.
This year, again, exactly 50 cars presented at the Western shore of Lake Como. The motto is a nod to California: “Hollywood on the Lake.” GTspirit is showing the most beautiful cars, captured by our photographer Matthias Knödler, on Day One at the Villa d’Este.
Category: Stars of the Silver Screen
Category: Golden Age of Motoring Opulence
SCAT 25/35 HP
Isotta-Fraschini Tipo 8A SS
Lancia Astura
Bugatti 57 Atalante und Lancia Astura
Delage D8-120
Jaguar XK 120 Pininfarina
Fiat 8V Vignale
Fiat 8V Vignale
Ferrari 335 Sport
Ferrari 250 GTO
Ferrari 500 Superfast
BMW 507
Maserati 250F
Maserati 250F und Alfa Romeo 33/2 Stradale
Porsche 718/2
Lamborghini Miura, Iso Grifo und Fiat 500 Spiaggia
Lamborghini Miura
Lancia Stratos Bertone Concept
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Genesis Essentia Concept
Riva-Schnellboote
Photos: Matthias Knödler
