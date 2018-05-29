As with most things these days, a topless rendering of the Ferrari SP38 has surfaced following the official release of the one-off Ferrari last week. The rendering work has been carried out by XTomi Design and gives us a glimpse of what a Spider variant might look like.

It’s not unknown for owners of these custom Ferrari projects to order multiple variants of their own designs. The Ferrari F12 TRS for example has been duplicated for the lucky owner. It’s not impossible to think that the Ferrari SP38 Spider might one day exist, provided the owner stumps up enough cash!

Ferrari SP38 Spider 1 of 5

The rendering we see here applies the 488’s folding metal top to the SP38 design. It looks very pretty indeed, although it loses some of the characteristics that made the SP38 unique. The enclosed rear engine cover for example and that flat roof. We suspect that this might cause the owner to pass on the SP38 Spider in this format.

Mechanically, we understand that the SP38 is no different any other 488 GTB (i.e. it is not build on the upcoming 488 Pista). By way of recap, the Ferrari 488 GTB uses a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 670 hp and 760 Nm. The SP38 should hit 100 km/h in around 3.0 seconds with a top speed of around 330 km/h.