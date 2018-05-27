A teaser image showing the new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has made its way onto the internet this weekend. The downwards view reveals a few details about what is alleged to be the final design.

The GT500 is traditionally the most powerful version of the Mustang. It gets the biggest and baddest of Ford’s aerodynamic designs. Plenty of carbon fibre, power bulges and massive rear tyres are what we have come to expect from a GT500 model!

The photo shows a GT500 that plainly lives up to that image. It looks to incorporates a carbon fibre front splitter. Moving back, the bonnet gets a huge set of cooling vents which interrupt the flow of the racing stipe across the bonnet. The wheel arches look suitably swollen with a large carbon fibre spoiler stuck to the rear hatch.

While we will have to wait longer for the official details, some parts of the package are already known. For example, it has been widely rumoured that the GT500 will get a supercharged version of the GT350’s 5.2-liter V8, packing more than 700 hp.