The Zenvo TSR-S debuted earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show. It was a static reveal, so while we could get a sense of the technology the Danish company had packed into its familiar design, it was difficult to see how it worked in person.

Last weekend, at Supercar Sunday 2018, which took place at the TT Circuit Assen in The Netherlands, we finally saw how the complicated aero system works in practice. It is pretty unique!

The videos show the Zenvo putting in some hot laps on the track. The spoiler moves unconventionally, shifting like a gimbal across three axis. Zenvo call it the Centripetal Wing. It’s a brand new design with an active multi-axis system which acts as an air brake, rotating to generate inward force with the conventional downforce. It’s a bit like an aerodynamic gimbal.

Whatsmore, the Zenvo TSR-S is said to be completely road legal. Its perfectly possible that you could see the Centripetal Wing in action on Sloane Street pretty soon!

Zenvo’s 5.8 litre twin-supercharged V8 powers the TSR-S with a staggering 1,177 bhp and 1,100 Nm of torque. The power is routed through a 7-speed transmission or a race gearbox. It allows a 100 km/h sprint of 2.8 seconds and 200 km/h sprint in 6.8 seconds.

The video is packed with other highlights from the Assen event so be sure to check out the rest of it after you have seen the TSR-S in action.