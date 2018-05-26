RENNtech, a company well known for its experience tuning Mercedes-AMG models, has announced its most potent GT package yet. Based upon the sublime Mercedes-AMG GT R, the US tuning company has added huge amounts of power to create the most insane tuning package for the German sports car.

The headline figure is 825 hp, up from the GT R’s already powerful 612 hp. Torque gets a similar boost, up to 850 Nm from a base of 730 Nm. The power is acheived through the use of a 200-cell cat blow-off valve, a high-flow air filter, and a turbo upgrade. he Vmax is deleted too, allowing for a derestricted top speed. Both transmission and clutch receive re-inforcements to allow the GT R to cope with the additional power.

825hp Renntech Mercedes-AMG GT R 1 of 7

On the outside, The Mercedes-AMG GT R gets a new aero package which debuted in Monaco last month. It consists of a set of front bumper canards, side rocker panels, a larger, two-stage rear wing and an extended diffuser which unlocks even greater aerodynamic performance.

In addition to the power and aerodynamic package, RENNtech also offer a set of Vossen wheels measuring 19 and 20 inches front to rear with Michelin Pilot Sport Cut semi-slick tyres. The satin black finish on this car contrasts perfectly with the Magno accents.