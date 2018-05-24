For many, the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S is a dream car. Plenty of power and style yet enough space for the entire family. For one Wheelsandmore customer, the power aspect was simply not enough! With additional performance and some subtle tweaks from the style point of view, this particular estate is one of the finest E 63 A on the streets!

The 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8 engine comes shipped from the factory with 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque. Wheelsandmore offer a power package that adjusts the electronic parameters of the engine and unlocks as much as 650 hp and 920 Nm of torque with a stage I program or 680 hp and 960 Nm with a stage 2 program. For those that need the full potential of the engine, a stage 3 option increases power to a staggering 712 hp and 965 Nm of torque with a removed V-Max.

Mercedes-AMG E63 S 1 of 12

The modifications come with an unlimited warranty on engine and ancillaries for a period of 24 months. The nature of the modifications also mean that it can be reversed at any time. Wheelsandmore offer the stage 3 package at 4,999 euros which includes German VAT at 19%.

As the name suggests, tuning is not Wheelsandmore’s primary area of expertise. This particular Mercedes-AMG E 63 S sits flush on a set of 21 inch rims. The centre lock mechanism gives the car a race-ready look which is further emphasised by a lower ride height.