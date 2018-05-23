Ferrari’s One-Off program has been relatively quiet recently. The last project we saw released was the Ferrari J50, a limited production run of 10 cars destined for Japan. A new Special Projects model was released today; the Ferrari SP38.

Underpinned by the 488 GTB platform, the SP38 was unveiled at Fiorano to a special customer. Designed by the Ferrari Style Centre, the SP38 is said to be inspired by the iconic Ferrari F40.

The design incorporates a new set of lighting either side of a thin front bumper lip. The side air intakes are largely hidden with a lower belt line running from the front wheel arch to the rear and across the rear wing. The rear bonnet does away with the rear window with a replacement carbon fibre structure.

The paintwork is a special triple-layer metallic red designed specially for the SP38. Ferrari haven’t elaborated on the interior spec although we are sure that their Taylor Made program produced something very special for this one-off!

Mechanically, we understand that the SP38 is no different to the standard 488 GTB. By way of recap, the Ferrari 488 GTB uses a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 670 hp and 760 Nm. The SP38 should hit 100 km/h in around 3.0 seconds with a top speed of around 330 km/h.

If you are lucky enough to hold tickets, the Ferrari SP38 will be unveiled this weekend at the Villa d’Este Concorso d’Elegance on Saturday 26 May 2018.