Bugatti have announced that the 100th example of the Bugatti Chiron has left the “L‘Atelier” at Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim, Alsace. 100 cars in less than 2 years is impressive, especially when you consider that the Chiron starts at an eye watering €2.85 million net of tax. That’s at least €285 million worth of machinery!

The 100th Chiron is entirely dark blue carbon with a matt finish. It is the first of its kind and features an Italian red side line with mink black wheels. Inside, the leather is red with contrasting carbon fibre. It heads to a customer from the “Arabian Peninsula”.

Out of the planned 500 car production run, 400 cars remain. With Bugatti firing on all cylinders, it is currently producing 70 cars a year. The order books are apparently looking very healthy, although we secretly hope that the Chiron will soon get a much rumoured Grand Sport version.

Bugatti recently announced the Chiron Sport which is effectively a performance pack for the performance machine. It sheds 18 kgs of weight and adds some unique features to squeeze some additional handling from the monstrous hypercar. This car features the new wheel design so we can only assume that it gets the Chiron Sport pack too.

Among the features are the four-pipe exhaust deflector, carbon fibre stabiliser, intercooler cover and the new windscreen wipers. Bugatti also install a 10 percent stiffer suspension setup together with a Dynamic Torque Vectoring system.

Under the hood, the mechanicals remain the same with a W16 engine, 1,500 hp and 1,600 Nm of torque. It’s enough for a sub-2.5 second 100 km/h sprint and a top speed in excess of 420 km/h.