Rumoured for many years, our spy photographers get their most detailed look at a test mule for what is believed to be a planned mid-engined Corvette. Every Corvette so far has been a front-engined, rear wheel drive sports car. A mid-engined version would be a marked break from tradition.

Rumours currently suggest that the C7 generation will gain a mid-engined variant next year, prior to the planned 2021 release of the C8 generation model. It’ not the first time a mid-engine Corvette has been in the works. The project was initially approved back in 2007, then shelved due to GM’s bankruptcy in 2009.

Mid-Engined Corvette 1 of 6

The re-incarnated project is expected to use a 6.2-liter LT1 power unit with an automatic, DCT transmission. Rumours are also suggesting that choice will be limited to Tremec’s TR-9007 seven-speed DCT, no manual.

In terms of what we can spot from the latest prototype, Chevrolet appear to be testing the mid-engined Corvette with a removable roof panel, much like the existing front-engined version. There is a rear reversing camera which we understand might aid poor rear visibility. Inside, it will also get a steering wheel with a flattened top and a flattened bottom.

In other news, Chevrolet have also trademarked the name “E-Ray”. Perhaps there will be an all-electric, or even a plug-in hybrid version of the Corvette too!