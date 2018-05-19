Can’t afford a Bugatti Chiron? Don’t worry, you aren’t alone! Millions worldwide are in exactly the same situation. Wanting to own the most expensive, most powerful, most advanced hypercar on the market. For some, something that looks a little like their dream car is enough. That’s where this replica comes into the picture.

Photo recently emerged through CarNewsChina of a rather comical replica which costs a fraction of the price of the original. It is produced by Shandong Qilu Fengde in Shandong Province, China. It carries the name P8 and occupies a segment of the Chinese market known as LSEV (low speed electric vehicles).

The beauty of LSEV’s is that, unlike full sized cars, drivers do not need a license to get behind the wheel. Aside from this, the obvious appeal is the simple fact that pricing starts at 31,999 yuan, approximately 4,255 euros.

The Shandong Qilu Fengde P8 is powered by an electric motor which produces the equivalent of 3.35 horsepower. With a 72V lead-acid battery its surprising that it has to be restricted to 50 kilometer per hour. The company even claims a 65 km/h top speed without the restrictors.

In truth, it isn’t really a conventional replica. It is an LSEV shaped to look like a Chiron. The company produce other models based on the looks of the Lamborghini Gallardo and the Audi R8. It’s more of a fun-car project!