Reports circulated in Swedish media yesterday that one of the 25 Koenigsegg Agera RS’ had crashed while testing on a road outside Trollhättan, Sweden. Photos seem to show a Koenigsegg finely balanced on the grass verge of a road. The car in question is hard to make out, yet a few Koenigsegg aficionados seem to have identified the wrecked hypercar as the Koenigsegg Agera RS Gryphon.

We know the Gryphon quite well. We saw it first at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. It was designated for famous US collector Manny Khoshbin at that time and featured a wealth of custom features, making it one of the most expensive Koenigsegg’s of all time.

Soon after the Geneva Motor Show, while Koesnigsegg were carrying out shakedown tests of the car, it was crashed into a ditch. Khoshbin was subsequently offered a new chassis to replace the crashed vehicle. The replacement, recently delivered and the last of the Agera RS production run, was named the Koenigsegg Agera RS Phoenix. It is understood that the Gryphon was to serve as Koenigsegg’s test mule.

The photos show that damage to the underside of the car is likely to be extensive. The exterior looks to be relatively in tact. Photos show that the Gryphon was likely running without a rear wing at the time. We understand that there were no reported injuries to the driver or passenger.

The accident happened near NEVS’ facility in Trollhättan. NEVS are the company that acquired the assets to Saab when it went bankrupt in 2012. It develops electric vehicles at the moment which begs the question, was it purely coincidence that an Agera RS test mule was operating near their test facilities? Is this an early mule for the next iteration of the CC/Agera platform?

The accident happened on a public road, Flygfältsvägen, very close to the NEVS facility.