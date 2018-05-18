A report by British magazine, Autocar, suggests that the Aston Martin Valkyrie, co-developed by Red Bull Racing, will use materials that are far in advance of modern Formula 1 cars. It is clear that no expenses are being spared on the £2.5 million hypercar. The components are said to yield far higher performance than currently available on a Formula 1 car.

Whilst no exact details are given and the final shape and production specification has yet to be revealed, it is thought that the no-limits ideology of the Valkyrie has allowed designers to develop parts that are unrestricted by any conventional racing regulations. The challenge has been to homologate these parts for the road!

It is believed that Aston Martin has set itself the goal of lapping “Silverstone as fast as an F1 car”. In order to achieve this, the Valkyrie would need to be quick and to generate plenty of downforce. Some sources have suggested that it could generate as much as 4,000 lbs (1,816 kg) of downforce at top speed.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie will be powered by the 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated Cosworth V12 engine. It is expected to generate between 900 and 1,000 hp. Linked to this powerhouse will be a 7-speed automatic gearbox supplied by Ricardo.

Just 150 Valkyries will be produced with every single one accounted for. The British company is aiming to start production towards the end of this year with customer cars arriving from early next year. It will face stiff competition from Mercedes-AMG who have their own hypercar under development with a similar high-performance ethos.