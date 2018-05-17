Spy shots have been released showing Porsche engineers testing the hotly anticipated Porsche 718 Cayman GT4. The hotly anticipated ‘hardcore’ Cayman model follows on the heels of the previous generation Cayman GT4 which is still a highly sought-after model, even at three years of age!

The photos show the car testing on the Nurburgring. What makes us think this is the GT4? For starters, the aerodynamic profile screams GT4. The mule carries an adjustable rear spoiler, a heavily camouflaged rear diffuser, wheels lifted directly from the GT3 and a new set of larger exhausts.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 1 of 6

With the success of the 911 R, 911 T and facelifted RS models, it’s safe to say that Porsche are on a winning streak at the moment. The formula for the GT4, if rumours are to be believed, suggests the Cayman GT4 will extend that success.

Sources are suggesting that the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 will use the 4.0 litre Flat 6 engine from the latest GT3 in place of the controversial 2.5 litre 4 cylinder model customers can currently order. Don’t expect a GT3 wedged into a Cayman body though, the GT4 will be detuned, yet it remains to be seen if Porsche will give customers the choice of a manual and automatic gearbox. History suggests that the GT4 will remain manual only.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is set to debut towards the end of the year with first deliveries taking place next year. As with most Porsche performance models, it is likely to be oversubscribed. It might just be worthwhile contacting your Porsche dealer now if you are interested!