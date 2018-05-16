We’re getting closer to the release of the range topping Audi Q8 if these sketches are anything to go by. Audi released them earlier today. They show the rear angle of the upcoming SUV. They show a rear that shares styling cues with the A7 and A8.

The release accompanies an announcement that the unveil will take place via a cinematic five-part miniseries starting on 21 May. Spy shots show a car that stays similar to the Q8 Concept we saw last year with an SUV-style roofline, LED headlights and a full width rear light bar.

The Q8 is expected to rival BMW’s X6 with a mechanical package shared with the Q7. It is expected to be of similar width and length to the Q7. Audi hope to attract customers in key markets including Europe, China, the US and Russia.

Expect the Audi Q8 to be powered by a 3.0-litre TDI in entry level format with new V6 and V8 models and a top of the range petrol-electric plug-in hybrid. The engine range will likely follow the Q7 format, perhaps with the units from the new A7 and A6 models providing a fresh twist.

The Audi Q8 is set to be built at Volkswagen’s Bratislava plant in Slovakia alongside the Q7, Porsche Cayenne and Touareg.