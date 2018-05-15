As far as horrific accidents go, this McLaren 720S wreck which happened this weekend during the Corsa Rally 2018 has to be high up there. The event took place just outside Las Vegas in the Mohave Desert. The driver of the McLaren reportedly walked away from the accident, the carbon fibre crash cell protecting her from injury. The car was less fortunate.

The photos show a car that has evidently rolled a number of times, crushing the passenger side A-Pillar and causing a small engine fire which looks to have been smothered quickly. The wreckage makes the 720S look completely unrecognisable, save for those tell-tale doors.

McLaren 720S Crash 1 of 5

The driver took to the forums to explain that she misjudged a corner and lost control of the car. She reckons it rolled twice causing her passenger very minor injuries and her, some broken ribs. She makes the point that the car’s final act was to prove just how safe it was. The strength of the carbon fibre cell evidently superior to that of a normal steel construction example.

It remains to be seen whether the owner will order a replacement car. We suspect she might having walked away from this horrifying accident with a minimal amount of injuries!

By way of reminder, the McLaren 720S features a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 720 hp and 770 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It manages a 100 km/h sprint in 7.8 seconds with 300 km/h in 21.4 seconds and a top speed of 341 km/h.