RM Sotheby’s had a fantastic headline lot this weekend with a very special Lamborghini Huracan. The 2018 Lamborghini Huracán RWD Coupé was customised and built through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program late last year. It was donated to His Holiness Pope Francis in a similar fashion to the Ferrari Enzo his predecessor received many years ago.

It passed the auction block on Saturday (12 May) and raised a staggering €715,000 for charitable causes. The proceeds will be split 70% to the city of Nineveh, Iraq (a city heavily attacked and besieged by ISIS), 10% to ‘Amici per il Centrafrica Onlus’, 10% to Groupe International Chirurgiens Amis de la Main (GICAM) and 10% to the Pope John XXIII Community Association.

The car was only expected to achieve between €250.000 and €350.000, yet it seems that a charitable spirit drove the bidding in Monaco on Saturday. The car itself has been custom finished to include Bianco Monocerus contrasted by Giallo Tiberino stripes. The design pays homage to the colours of the flag of Vatican City.

The Huracan RWD sits on diamond-finished 20 inch Giano wheels with Nero callipers. Inside, Lamborghini have specced the car with a Bianco Leda Sportivo leather and Lamborghini crests on the headrests. The Pope put the finishing touches to the car by signed the bonnet.

By way of reminder, the Lamborghini Huracán RWD Coupé features a carbon fibre and aluminium chassis with double wishbone suspension and an adaptive damping system. It’s 5.2 litre V10 engine produces 580 hp and 540 Nm of torque which is routed to the rear wheels. 100 km/h takes just 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 320 km/h.