For Brabus, it clearly isn’t all about power! Only a few months after its official launch, the German tuner has had its hands on the brand new Mercedes-Benz X-Class. Far from transplanting it with some 900 hp V12 masterpiece, it has presented something practical, modest even; would you want a pick-up any other way?

The Brabus bodykit incorporates a new front facia with a front element, integrated mesh and three front elements. All parts are manufactured using Pur-R-Rim. Brabus integrates LED side markers and a roof lighting module for that ultimate off road look. Quad tailpipes and a sports exhaust finish the rear look.

Brabus Mercedes-Benz X-Class 1 of 17

For the Mercedes X 250d, Brabus have developed a D4 PowerXtra performance upgrade, boosting the performance of the 2.3 litre turbodiesel by 21 hp and 60 Nm of torque. Peak power outputs are now 211 hp and 510 Nm respectively with 100 km/h arriving in a slightly improved 11.5 seconds.

The X-Class sits on Brabus Monoblock X 20-inch wheels shod with 285/45 R 20 tyres front and back. Inside, various Brabus items are available ranging from scuff plates in stainless steel to completely custom interiors.