Over a year after the launch of the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, it has been officially announced that a new model will be made available. The Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster will be available to order in time for summer. It completes the standard GT range with the Convertible only missing an ‘R’ variant.

The power unit is what really differentiates the AMG GT S Roadster. It gets the familiar 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8 with 522 hp and 670 Nm of torque. 0 to 100 km/h takes just 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 308 km/h. It sits slightly below the GT C but above the standard GT.

The power is routed to the rear axle via an AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G sport transmission. Weight distribution is also ideal with a 47 (front) and 53 (rear) split. The S uses an electronically controlled rear differential.

AMG Ride Control is standard with adaptive damping. The damping is controlled through a switch in the centre console which toggles between “Comfort”, “Sport” and “Sport+”. AMG Dynamic Select also offers modifications to the engine, transmission, ESP, steering and exhaust valves. The choices here range through five modes, “C” (Comfort), “S” (Sport), “S+” (Sport Plus), “RACE” and the individually

programmable setup “I” (Individual).

The most noticeable feature of the Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster is the lack of GT R styled bodywork. It’s a car for those that like the look of the GT but don’t necessarily need to attention that comes with the deep air vents and swollen wheel arches.

Mercedes-AMG offer the AMG high-performance composite braking system as standard with an AMG high-performance ceramic composite braking system available as an optional extra. As standard, the AMG GT S Roadster is shod with mixed tyres on 19-inch rims at the front and 20-inch rims at the rear.

First deliveries are in July 2018 with the order books open immediately!