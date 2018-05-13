TopCar have recently released some fresh details on their Carbon Edition models. Based on the Porsche 911 (991.2) and the Panamera (971), both samples are kitted out entirely with naked carbon fibre bodywork.

The 911 based project is a Porsche 911 Stinger GTR. We’ve seen it before at the Geneva Motor Show and it looks pretty neat. TopCar’s Carbon Edition package is more comprehensive than the individual pieces it offers for other 911’s.

TopCar Carbon Editions 1 of 15

It’s the same story with the Panamera. The Carbon Edition copies it’s popular Stingray GTR bodykit but fills in the parts which weren’t already carbon fibre. Both cars feature revised front splitters, a new bonnet, new side skirts and doors, a new rear facia and a rear diffuser.

We believe that both projects are based on their respective Turbo variants although details on this part of the package are thin on the ground. TopCar have said that power can be boosted to 800 hp if desired.

TopCar are limiting both Carbon Edition Porsche’s to just 3 copies. Each example will cost approximately 1.5 more than the top specced regular version. There aren’t too many fully carbon fibre Porsche’s on the market which makes this duo very unique!