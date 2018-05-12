The Pagani Huayra Roadster might be all but sold out yet that doesn’t stop Putnam Leasing from offering it on a lease deal! The Connecticut-based luxury leasing company recently unveiled an exclusive lease deal on the Italian hypercar. Perhaps the most expensive automotive lease deal in the world?

Putnam Leasing appears to offer a bespoke service on some of the most desirable cars in the world. Their website claims they have leased cars like the Ferrari F40, a McLaren P1 and even a Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spyder.

According to CNET, the Huayra Roadster will set you back a $700,000 down payment. After that, you will need to find $25,339 per month for 60 months and the car is yours until the end of the term. Once you hit the end of the deal, you have four options. Either, pay the residual value and own your vehicle outright, sell the car, pay the residual value and any profit is yours to keep, trade the car to a dealer and let them pay the residual amount or begin a new lease that finances the residual value of the car.

It all sounds very flexible if you ask us, however, the values are of course market dependent so you are taking a huge risk that the market demand for these cars either increases or remains the same. A quick scroll through the company’ website reveals that they are happy to consider similar deals on almost any car.

Customers are just starting to take delivery of the Pagani Huarya Roadster. The base price is a staggering €2,280,000 plus VAT and all 100 examples are sold out. We can only assume that Putnam have an example on order! For more details on the car, take a look at our earlier article.