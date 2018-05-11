Unveiled yesterday, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan was never going to play second fiddle to another brand. It’s £250,000 price tag will ensure that it sits at the very top of it’s class, £100,000 more expensive than it’s nearest rival. That price tag doesn’t include the various bespoke touches and optional extras that we know Rolls-Royce likes to offer its customers.

The latest information from the launch event yesterday suggests that the Cullinan is likely to launch toward the end of the year or early next year. Rolls-Royce predict that the biggest market for the car is likely to be the U.S. Rolls-Royce have also publically confirmed that China is a target market for them.

The Cullinan is shorter than the Rolls-Royce Ghost but manages to provide class leading dimensions for an SUV. The rear doors are hinged at the back rather than the front in keeping with Rolls-Royce tradition. The rear hatch will be completely customisable; part of Rolls-Royce’s three element design.

Under the hood sits a 6.75 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine with 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. The massive powertrain is linked to a ZF 8-Speed gearbox. The whole package manages a limited 155 mph/250 km/h top speed.

With a 540 mm wading depth, the Cullinan doesn’t quite match the Range Rover’s 900 mm but trumps the Bentayga’s 500 mm. The Cullinan stands 1,836 mm high, taller than the Bentayga (1,742 mm) but slightly short of a Range Rover (1,869 mm). A long wheelbase Range Rover sits 5,199 mm, the Cullinan is longer at 5341 mm in length. It weighs 2660 kg.