The Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 has been announced, continuing Aston Martin’s production run of its most successful model to date. The Vantage was of course replaced earlier this year with a brand new model. Fist deliveries of that car are taking place now.

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 is something a bit different. Inspired by the original 1998 V8 Vantage V600, Aston Martin received a commission through its Q by Aston Martin service for the bespoke cars. Just 14 are planned, seven coupes and seven roadsters.

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 is powered by Aston Martin’s 6.0 litre V12 engine. It features 600 hp, no more and no less than the original V600. The power is routed through a 7-speed manual transmission with front and rear independent wishbones with 3-stage adaptive damping.

Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 1 of 6

Aston Martin has fitted some arresting full-carbon fibre exterior parts. Emulating the 1998 model, the Vantage gets a re-imagined side-strake and a bulging bonnet. The darkened grille, all-new carbon fibre diffuser and bespoke centre-lock forged and machined aluminium wheels give it a very special look.

The interior blends carbon fibre and dark anodised aluminium. The lightweight seats have a new perforation pattern, there is a carbon fibre centre console and a bespoke set of driver information dials.

The V12 Vantage V600 is available to customers on request with deliveries taking place during the third quarter of the year.

Marek Reichman, Vice President & Chief Creative Officer Aston Martin said, “This is precisely why we created our ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ service. Our customers can create truly bespoke sports cars by personally collaborating with myself and Aston Martin’s design team. The V600 name remains a classic in Aston Martin’s heritage and I’m proud to see it adorn the V12 Vantage V600 once again”.