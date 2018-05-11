Aston Martin have been teasing a lot more than just the V12 Vantage V600 this week. It’s fair to say that Lagonda’s first model, the Taraf, wasn’t quite the sales success that Aston Martin hoped it would be. Strange for a company that seems to be hitting all the right notes in modern times!

With the next Lagonda, Aston Martin will hope that it’s luxury brand will really take off! The new Lagonda will hit two of the latest trends. It will be an SUV, and the first emissions-free electric SUV to market.

It will feed off of the Lagonda ‘Vision Concept’ unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 earlier this year. Production versions will be launched in 2021 and the design and technology is slated to be nothing short of radical!

Very few details have been announced so far, however, Aston Martin have confirmed that the new Lagonda will be built around “near-future technologies”. The brand itself was first established in 1906. Aston Martin has owned it since 1947!

Aston Martin President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer said: ‘In reviving one of the most iconic names in motoring we have created a unique opportunity. One that allows us to cast aside an inherited 20th century approach and instead design cars around 21st century demands and desires. The Lagonda SUV is the first of its kind: a spacious, high-performance 4×4 that successfully reconciles a love of technology, luxury and style.’

Aston Martin EVP and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman said: ‘The Lagonda SUV will retain the boldness of the Vision Concept. Lagonda is a luxury brand, but it is also one rooted in technology. It will be like no other SUV to drive, so its looks have to reflect that new reality and to serve as pathfinder to a future in which the most desirable and prestigious automobiles still have a place.’