Volkswagen’s contribution to the Wörthersee event happening this weekend in Austria is this, the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Concept. The TCR will be an addition to the GTI range, set to enter production by the end of 2018. The version at Wörthersee is a Concept, yet its said to be very close to the final product.

The concept channels the Golf that Volkswagen developed for the international TCR series. The power developed by Volkswagen’s 2.0 litre inline four-cylinder engine should get a substantial power boost, up 44 bhp to 286 bhp. The TCR also generates 370 Nm of torque putting it between the GTI Performance and the Golf R.

VW Golf GTI TCR Concept 1 of 8

Power will remain routed through the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DSG) and locking differential. Top speed will be limited to 250 km/h, with an optional 264 km/h derestricted Vmax. Put simply, it will be the fastest GTI of the current range.

18-inch “Belvedere” forged wheels will be standard with 19-inch alloy wheels an option. High performance brakes are also fitted with perforated discs. Dynamic sports chassis and adaptive chassis control (DCC) modifications will give the TCR a sharper feel.

In terms of styling, the Golf GTI TCR Concept shows a newly designed bumper and splitter, a new side skirt, a rear diffuser and a new set of exhaust tailpipes. Keeping up with current trends, Volkswagen have also fitted the TCR with a projection logo which lights up when the door is opened.

Inside, the sport seats are finished with a fresh microfibre/fabric cover. The door inserts and gear stick cover have also been finished in microfibre. The seat centre sections contrast in “Flash Red” with matching red contrasting stitching on the sports steering wheel.