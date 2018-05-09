The BMW M2 Competition was only recently released. BMW have today announced a set of M Performance parts which look set to add even greater personalisation of the sought-after Coupe. BMW have always sold additional parts for the M2, the latest are tailored specifically to the BMW M2 Competition.

BMW engineers have developed new suspension components to lower the ride height of the M2 Competition. The M Performance suspension retrofit kit includes a coil-spring suspension, 20 millimetres lower than standard with independently adjustable damping with 12 compression stages and 16 rebound stages.

A number of light-weight forged wheels are available with 19 inch M Performance forged wheels the standout option. They help reduce unsprung masses by 3.2 kilograms and come finished in Jet Black matt and Frozen Gold. The larger, internally ventilated and perforated BMW M Compound Brake Discs include an aluminium 6-piston fixed caliper unit on the front axle and 4-piston fixed caliper on the rear.

M Performance Parts for BMW M2 Competition 1 of 17

Other visual upgrades include a carbon fibre M Performance bonnet incorporating a power dome. This saves 9 kilograms. The carbon fibre M Performance vehicle roof sheds 5 kg and the M Performance tailgate, a further 6 kg. The M Performance front side panel in also saves a small amount of weight.

A new M Performance exhaust system is on offer with a stainless steel design incorporating a titanium rear silencer and 93 millimetre carbon fibre tailpipes. It is programmable by mode with Sport and Sport+ emphasising the sound of the 6 cylinder engine. It sheds 8 kg over the standard model.

Some of the most dramatic items are those which add weight though. The front splitter in carbon fibre, kidney grille in carbon fibre, air breather side bars in carbon fibre (right/left), exterior mirror caps in carbon fibre, door sill finisher in carbon fibre, side skirt extensions in carbon fibre, rear diffusor in carbon fibre, rear spoiler in carbon fibre. BMW are even offering an M Performance engine cover under the bonnet.

The M Performance Parts will be available as Original BMW Accessories from launch.