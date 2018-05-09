Following a leak last week, BMW have now officially unveiled the BMW M5 Competition. Based on the sixth generation BMW M5 which was released only a few months ago, the Competition comes with increased power, styling and aerodynamics. It offers that little bit more than the standard M5 package with a specific chassis and tuning setup.

Obviously, the Competition continues to share its 4.4-litre V8 engine with the standard BMW M5. It delivers 25 hp more than the standard M5 for a total figure of 625 hp. Torque also increases to 750 Nm and is available over a wider rev range than before. All in, the modifications allow the Competition to read 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and 200 km/h in just 10.8 seconds.

2019 BMW F90 M5 Competition 1 of 6

Like the standard M5, power is transmitted to the road via a newly developed M xDrive all-wheel drive system. It is a rear-biased system which utilises the front wheels only at the limit. The M5 gets model-specific engine mounts to compensate for the additional power. The M5 Competition gets a flap-controlled M Sport exhaust system as standard.

The M5 Competition rides 7 mm lower than the standard model. It gets increased camber at the front axle with tow links which use ball joints instead of rubber mounts. The rear anti-roll bar has also been stiffened.

Standard equipment on the Competition includes exclusive M light-alloy wheels in a Y-spoke design. Six-piston fixed callipers with perforated, inner-vented brake discs are fitted at the front with a single-piston floating calliper at the rear. M Carbon ceramic brakes are available as an option which helps to shed 23 kg.

The M5 Competition should be instantly distinguished from the standard M5 by its black kidney grille surround, high-gloss black detailing for the rear bumper covering and black chrome tailpipes. Inside, black seat belts with a striped BMW M pattern, floor mats with model-specific piping plus an “M5” logo and an “M Competition” graphic in the instrument cluster finish things off.

Deliveries are expected to begin in September this year with orders being taken immediately. It should be priced at £96,205 including taxes in the UK.